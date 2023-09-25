Gastrointestinal

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for dogs.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7.5kg

15kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Complete dietetic food for the nutritional management of dogs formulated to reduce acute intestinal absorption disorders, and promote nutritional restoration and convalescence. Highly digestible ingredients. Increased level of electrolytes and essential nutrients. High energy level.

