Gastrointestinal
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
50g
2kg
7.5kg
15kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Composition : Rice*, dehydrated poultry protein*, maize*, animal fats*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, egg powder*, yeasts products, beet pulp, soya oil*, fish oil*, vegetable fibres, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.2%), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 129 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.31% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.85% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.28% - Sodium - 0.43% - Potassium: 0.65%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 95 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 73. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|127
|1+3/8
|110
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|150
|1+5/8
|130
|1+3/8
|15
|231
|2+3/8
|203
|2+1/8
|176
|1+7/8
|20
|287
|3
|253
|2+5/8
|218
|2+2/8
|25
|339
|3+4/8
|299
|3+1/8
|258
|2+6/8
|30
|389
|4
|342
|3+5/8
|296
|3+1/8
|35
|437
|4+4/8
|384
|4
|332
|3+4/8
|40
|483
|5
|425
|4+3/8
|367
|3+7/8
|45
|527
|5+4/8
|464
|4+7/8
|401
|4+1/8
|50
|570
|6
|502
|5+2/8
|434
|4+4/8
|55
|613
|6+3/8
|539
|5+5/8
|466
|4+7/8
|60
|654
|6+7/8
|576
|6
|497
|5+1/8
|70
|734
|7+5/8
|646
|6+6/8
|558
|5+7/8
|80
|812
|8+4/8
|714
|7+4/8
|617
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
Complete dietetic food for the nutritional management of dogs formulated to reduce acute intestinal absorption disorders, and promote nutritional restoration and convalescence. Highly digestible ingredients. Increased level of electrolytes and essential nutrients. High energy level.