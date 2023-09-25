Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
50g
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
4C. EPA+DHA and a synergistic complex of antioxidants.
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
2B. Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
2C. Some conditions make dogs unable to tolerate usual fat levels.
Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
Dry only
Dog's weight (kg)
Thin
Normal
Overweight
5
121 g
106 g
92 g
10
203 g
179 g
154 g
20
341 g
300 g
259 g
30
462 g
407 g
351 g
40
574 g
505 g
436 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mix : dry + wet
Dog's weight (kg)
Thin
Normal
Overweight
5
63 g + 1/2 cup
48 g + 1/2 cup
34 g + 1/2 cup
10
145 g + 1/2 cup
120 g + 1/2 cup
96 g + 1/2 cup
20
225 g + 1 cup
184 g + 1 cup
143 g + 1 cup
30
346 g + 1 cup
291 g + 1 cup
235 g + 1 cup
40
458 g + 1 cup
389 g + 1 cup
320 g + 1 cup