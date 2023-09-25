HYPOALLERGENIC
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
COMPOSITION: derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, meat and animal derivatives, minerals. Selected sources of protein: hydrolysed soya protein concentrate, hydrolysed poultry by-products. Selected source of carbohydrate: pea starch. .
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3000 IU, Vitamin D3: 320 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 1 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 15 mg, E6 (Zinc): 36 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 6.4% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Moisture: 74.0% - EPA and DHA: 0.12% - Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 1.4%.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 44 - Moisture (max) 770 - Crude fat (min) 15 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 22. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.