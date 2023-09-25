HYPOALLERGENIC SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
50g
1kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
2B. Small dogs are prone to develop urinary stones.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
2C. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues, such as tartar.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
4B. Highly hydrolysed protein and single source of carbohydrate.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
4C. Precisely controlled levels of magnesium, calcium and phosphorus.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
HOW TO FEED YOUR DOG ? DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET DOG WEIGHT kg WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER g Metabolisable energy: Kcal/kg
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|54
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|2.5
|64
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|3
|73
|7/8
|65
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|3.5
|82
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|63
|6/8
|4
|91
|1
|80
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|5
|108
|1 + 2/8
|95
|1 + 1/8
|82
|7/8
|6
|123
|1 + 3/8
|109
|1 + 2/8
|94
|1
|7
|138
|1 + 4/8
|122
|1 + 3/8
|105
|1 + 1/8
|8
|153
|1 + 6/8
|135
|1 + 4/8
|116
|1 + 2/8
|9
|167
|1 + 7/8
|147
|1 + 5/8
|127
|1 + 3/8
|10
|181
|2
|159
|1 + 6/8
|137
|1 + 4/8