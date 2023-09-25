Mobility C2P+

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Mobility support

Scientifically proven in a clinical study where 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed Mobility C2P+.

Innovative C2P+ joint complex

Formulated with a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help protect joint cartilage health.

Moderate calorie

Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by helping to maintain an ideal body weight.

S/O Index

PRODUCT DETAILS

