Mobility C2P+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed Mobility C2P+.
Innovative C2P+ joint complex
Formulated with a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Moderate calorie
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by helping to maintain an ideal body weight.
S/O Index
'-
Composition: Maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, fish oil, beet pulp, minerals, hydrolysed collagen (1.6%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: turmeric extract (Curcuma Longa L.): 1.6 g, Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 790 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 5.9% - Crude fibres: 3.5% - Omega 3 fatty acids: 1.03%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 100 - Crude fibre (max) 45 - Crude ash (max) 65. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1+1/8
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|10
|172
|1+7/8
|148
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8
|15
|233
|2+4/8
|201
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|289
|3+1/8
|250
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|25
|342
|3+5/8
|295
|3+1/8
|249
|2+5/8
|30
|392
|4+2/8
|338
|3+5/8
|285
|3
|35
|440
|4+6/8
|380
|4
|320
|3+3/8
|40
|486
|5+2/8
|420
|4+4/8
|354
|3+6/8
|45
|531
|5+5/8
|459
|4+7/8
|386
|4+1/8
|50
|575
|6+1/8
|496
|5+2/8
|418
|4+4/8
|55
|617
|6+5/8
|533
|5+6/8
|449
|4+6/8
|60
|659
|7
|569
|6+1/8
|479
|5+1/8
|70
|740
|7+7/8
|639
|6+7/8
|538
|5+6/8
|80
|818
|8+6/8
|706
|7+4/6
|595
|6+3/8