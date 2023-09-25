Recovery
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for cats and dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 195g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|g/day
|can/day
|g/day
|can/day
|2 kg
|95 g
|1/2
|155 g
|3/4
|4 kg
|160 g
|3/4
|260 g
|1 1/4
|5 kg
|189 g
|1
|308 g
|1 1/2
|6 kg
|217 g
|1
|353 g
|1 3/4
|8 kg
|269 g
|1 1/2
|438 g
|2 1/4
|10 kg
|318 g
|1 3/4
|517 g
|2 3/4
|15 kg
|431 g
|2 1/4
|701 g
|3 1/2
|20 kg
|534 g
|2 3/4
|870 g
|4 1/2
|25 kg
|632 g
|3 1/4
|1029 g
|5 1/4
|30 kg
|724 g
|3 3/4
|1179 g
|6
|35 kg
|813 g
|4 1/4
|1324 g
|6 3/4
|40 kg
|899 g
|4 1/2
|1463 g
|7 1/2
|45 kg
|982 g
|5
|1599 g
|8 1/4
|50 kg
|1062 g
|5 1/2
|1730 g
|8 3/4
|55 kg
|1141 g
|5 3/4
|1858 g
|9 1/2
|60 kg
|1218 g
|6 1/4
|1984 g
|10 1/4
|70 kg
|1367 g
|7
|2227 g
|11 1/2
|80 kg
|1511 g
|7 3/4
|2461 g
|12 1/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat weight (kg)
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|g/day
|can/day
|g/day
|can/day
|2 kg
|93 g
|1/2
|120 g
|1/2
|2,5 kg
|110 g
|1/2
|141 g
|3/4
|3 kg
|126 g
|3/4
|161 g
|3/4
|3,5 kg
|141 g
|3/4
|179 g
|1
|4 kg
|156 g
|3/4
|197 g
|1
|4,5 kg
|171 g
|1
|214 g
|1
|5 kg
|185 g
|1
|231 g
|1 1/4
|5,5 kg
|199 g
|1
|247 g
|1 1/4
|6 kg
|212 g
|1
|263 g
|1 1/4
|6,5 kg
|225 g
|1 1/4
|278 g
|1 1/2
|7 kg
|238 g
|1 1/4
|293 g
|1 1/2
|7,5 kg
|251 g
|1 1/4
|308 g
|1 1/2
|8 kg
|263 g
|1 1/4
|323 g
|1 3/4
|8,5 kg
|275 g
|1 1/2
|337 g
|1 3/4
|9 kg
|287 g
|1 1/2
|351 g
|1 3/4
|9,5 kg
|299 g
|1 1/2
|365 g
|1 3/4
|10 kg
|311 g
|1 1/2
|378 g
|2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: High energy / High protein ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is specially formulated to help support your pet during periods of convalescence and recuperation. This diet contains a high energy density, meeting your pet’s daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. This formula has a high protein content to help maintain your pet’s muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation or recuperation. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.