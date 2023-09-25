PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: High energy / High protein ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is specially formulated to help support your pet during periods of convalescence and recuperation. This diet contains a high energy density, meeting your pet’s daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. This formula has a high protein content to help maintain your pet’s muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation or recuperation. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

