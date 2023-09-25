RENAL
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars. Protein sources: chicken, pork.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 430 IU, Iron (3b103): 13 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 4.1 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 3.9 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 39 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.4 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 5.4%, Fat content: 9.0%, Crude ash: 1.7%, Crude fibres: 1.0%, Moisture: 66.0%, Calcium: 0.17%, Phosphorus: 0.11%, Potassium: 0.28%, Sodium: 0.17%, Essential Fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 2.9%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 34 - Moisture (max) 690 - Crude fat (min) 70 - Crude fibre (max) 20 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|126
|3/4
|111
|2/4
|96
|2/4
|4
|213
|1
|187
|1
|162
|3/4
|6
|288
|1+2/4
|254
|1+1/4
|219
|1
|8
|358
|1+3/4
|315
|1+2/4
|272
|1+1/4
|10
|423
|2
|372
|1+3/4
|321
|1+2/4
|15
|573
|2+3/4
|504
|2+2/4
|436
|2+1/4
|20
|711
|3+2/4
|626
|3+1/4
|541
|2+3/4
|25
|841
|4+1/4
|740
|3+3/4
|639
|3+1/4
|30
|964
|4+3/4
|848
|4+1/4
|733
|3+3/4
|35
|1082
|5+2/4
|952
|4+3/4
|823
|4
|40
|1196
|6
|1053
|5+1/4
|909
|4+2/4
|45
|1307
|6+2/4
|1150
|5+3/4
|993
|5
|50
|1414
|7
|1244
|6+1/4
|1075
|5+2/4
|55
|1519
|7+2/4
|1337
|6+3/4
|1154
|5+3/4
|60
|1621
|8
|1427
|7+1/4
|1232
|6+1/4
|70
|1820
|9
|1602
|8
|1383
|7
|80
|2012
|10
|1770
|8+3/4
|1529
|7+3/4