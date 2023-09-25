SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
50g
1.5kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fibre level helps keep dogs satisfied between meals. Helped control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
HEALTHY JOINT SUPPORT
Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess bodyweight.
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Supports safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight over a 3 month period.
COMPOSITION: vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, tapioca, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 137 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 16.8%. Metabolisable energy: 2678.0Kcal/kkg.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 75 - Crude fibre (max) 178 - Crude ash (max) 64. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Ideal dog weight (kg)
|Start
|4 weeks after *
|Maintenance of ideal weight
|g
|g
|g
|10
|147
|126
|139
|12
|169
|144
|159
|14
|189
|162
|178
|16
|209
|179
|197
|18
|228
|196
|215
|20
|247
|212
|233
|25
|292
|250
|276
|30
|335
|287
|316
|35
|376
|322
|355
|40
|416
|356
|392
|45
|454
|389
|428
|50
|491
|421
|463
|60
|564
|483
|531
|70
|633
|542
|596
|80
|699
|599
|659
|90
|764
|655
|720
|*if the dog did not lose weight