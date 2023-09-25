SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
COMPOSITION: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, tapioca, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, wheat, maize, maize gluten, animal fats, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, fatty acid salt, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 136 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 6.8% - Crude fibres: 15.6% - Calcium: 0.91% - Phosphorus: 0.75% - Magnesium: 0.12% - Metabolisable energy: 2696.0 kcal/kg.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 75 - Crude fibre (max) 166 - Crude ash (max) 75. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|44
|37
|41
|2.5
|52
|44
|49
|3
|59
|51
|56
|3.5
|66
|57
|63
|4
|73
|63
|69
|4.5
|80
|69
|76
|5
|87
|74
|82
|5.5
|93
|80
|88
|6
|100
|85
|94
|6.5
|106
|91
|100
|7
|112
|96
|105
|7.5
|118
|101
|111
|8
|124
|106
|116
|8.5
|129
|111
|122
|9
|135
|116
|127
|9.5
|140
|120
|132
|10
|146
|125
|138