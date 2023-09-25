PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Struvite dissolution / Low RSS / Urine dilution / Low magnesium / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is specially formulated to help support dogs with urinary sensitivities such as struvite crystals and stones. This formula helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones that can form in the bladder. To help lower the concentration of ions that can contribute to crystal formation, this formula contains low RSS (relative supersaturation). This diet helps to dilute your dog’s urine, making it less likely for struvite or calcium oxalate stones to form in the first place. This formula contains a reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is also available as a wet food with thin slices in gravy, or with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability

