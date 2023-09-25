URINARY S/O

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

5C. URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

5D. LOW MAGNESIUM

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.

In 1968 in the South of France, a vet named Jean Cathary discovered he could help sick dogs heal more fully by letting nutrition be the best medicine. In this visionary act Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced vet science & obsessive observation to identify the best nutrients possible, our 220+ individual formulas give pets the gift of magnificent, radiant health.

2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and could be induced by a dietary mineral excess.

2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.

2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones which tend to form, in the urine, with acid to neutral pH.

4A. Each Royal Canin formula is specifically designed and approved by cats and dogs scientific experts. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus

4C. Promotes sustainable urine pH levels and urinary ions concentration

4D. Enriched with antioxidants & EPA-DHA

Benefits: Struvite dissolution / Low RSS / Urine dilution / Low magnesium / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is specially formulated to help support dogs with urinary sensitivities such as struvite crystals and stones. This formula helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones that can form in the bladder.  To help lower the concentration of ions that can contribute to crystal formation, this formula contains low RSS (relative supersaturation). This diet helps to dilute your dog’s urine, making it less likely for struvite or calcium oxalate stones to form in the first place. This formula contains a reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is also available as a wet food with thin slices in gravy, or with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability

