Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Wet Food For Dog

Therapeutic diet for adult dogs

Sizes available

12 x 100g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

STRUVITE

Nutritional balance of minerals is adjusted to keep slightly acidic urine where struvite is less likely to form.

URINE VOLUME

Nutritional balance of minerals is adjusted to maintain healthy urine volume.

RSS

Nutritional balance of minerals is adjusted to maintain healthy urine RSS in which the degree of struvite or calcium oxalate saturation is not high.

LOW MAGNESIUM

Low Magnesium which is a component of struvite(magnesium ammonium phosphate)uroliths.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Urinary S/O diet food is specifically developed for dogs with urinary tract problems such as bladder stones, struvite and calcium oxalate.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025