Urinary S/O
Wet Food For Dog
Therapeutic diet for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
STRUVITE
Nutritional balance of minerals is adjusted to keep slightly acidic urine where struvite is less likely to form.
URINE VOLUME
Nutritional balance of minerals is adjusted to maintain healthy urine volume.
RSS
Nutritional balance of minerals is adjusted to maintain healthy urine RSS in which the degree of struvite or calcium oxalate saturation is not high.
LOW MAGNESIUM
Low Magnesium which is a component of struvite(magnesium ammonium phosphate)uroliths.
pork meats, chicken meats, wheat flour, sunflower oil, wheat gluten, cellulose, corn starch, fish oil , sugars, natural flavouring, marigold extract (rich in lutein), amino acids (taurine, methionine, glycine), thickening stabilizer (polysaccharide thickener), minerals (Cl, Na, K, Ca, P, Zn, Fe, chelated Zn, Cu, Mn, chelated Mn, chelated Cu, I), vitamins (choline, D3, E, B1, niacin, calcium pantothenate, B2, B6, folic acid, biotin, B12.
Protein 6.0% (min.), Fat Content 3.5% (min.), Crude fiber 2.2% (max.), Crude ash 1.7% (max.), Moisture 82.0% (max.).
A: 43000 IU, D3: 190 IU, E: 210 mg.
102 kcal/100 g (metabolisable energy).
1.4%.
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Austria (Mars Austria OG) - IMPORTER Royal Canin Japan Inc. - 108-0075 Tokyo, Minato-ku, Konan, 1-2-70.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Urinary S/O diet food is specifically developed for dogs with urinary tract problems such as bladder stones, struvite and calcium oxalate.