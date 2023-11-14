When it comes to giving guidance on how much exercise a puppy needs, it is very difficult to give a precise answer. The simple truth is that the amount of exercise a puppy should have, depends on each individual puppy.

As a start point however, consider your dog’s size and breed type. Smaller dogs tend to mature to adulthood at between 6 and 12 months old and therefore are able to tolerate increased levels of exercise at an earlier age. Exercise for puppies who will grow into larger dogs needs to be carefully monitored for a longer period of time – they may grow quickly but they mature slowly. They won’t achieve adulthood until they are between 18 and 24 months.

Always take care to look for signs of tiredness or even exhaustion in any puppies. They may start to feel uncomfortable or ache with too much exertion, which can take the fun out of their play. If you spot your puppy beginning to tire, stop for today and do a little less tomorrow. They’ll soon catch up.