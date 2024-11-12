Belgian Shepherd Dog
Lightning fast? Certainly, when in motion they are able to suddenly change direction at full speed. Due to their exuberance and desire to guard and protect, they have a clear inclination to move in circles.
About the Belgian Shepherd Dog
The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.
All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that blend elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the whims of Belgian weather.Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Rasgos específicos de la raza
País: Bélgica
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Alerta / Animado / Protector / Terco / Entusiasta / Seguro / Amoroso / Tranquilo
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Alerta / Animado / Protector / Terco / Entusiasta / Seguro / Amoroso / Tranquilo
Hechos clave
Es un gran perro guardián
Requiere aseo moderado
Requiere espacio en el exterior
Requiere aseo moderado
Requiere espacio en el exterior
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