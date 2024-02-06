Satiety Support Weight Management
Alimentos secos para perros
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Tamaños disponibles
7.7lb
17.6lb
24.2lb
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Control de peso eficaz
Favorece una pérdida de peso segura y ayuda a evitar la recuperación de peso. El 97% de los perros perdieron peso en 3 meses.
Control de la demanda de alimento
Un alto nivel de fibras naturales mantiene la saciedad entre las comidas en el perro. Ayuda a controlar la demanda de alimento en el 83% de los perros durante el periodo de pérdida de peso.
Mantenimiento de la masa muscular
Un elevado contenido de proteínas favorece una pérdida de peso saludable manteniendo la masa muscular.
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (max.) 11.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 14.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 18.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 1425 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 2887 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 214 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
FEEDING INSTRUCTION: **Subject to product availability. This is only a guide. Grams are the most accurate form of measurement, cups are given to the closest proximity. Optimal feeding amounts may vary according to your dog’s activity level and environment. We recommend that your dog be fed 2 to 4 equal portions of the diet per day. Consult your veterinarian for specific feeding guidelines for your dog. Ensure fresh drinking water is available to your pet at all times. Kibble color may vary due to natural ingredients.
INGREDIENT: powdered cellulose, chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, wheat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry, pork and cow milk), dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, fish oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, DL-methionine, L-lysine, salt, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.