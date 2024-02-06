Satiety Support Weight Management

Satiety Support Weight Management

Alimentos secos para perros

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Tamaños disponibles

7.7lb

17.6lb

24.2lb

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

BENEFICIOS

Control de peso eficaz

Favorece una pérdida de peso segura y ayuda a evitar la recuperación de peso. El 97% de los perros perdieron peso en 3 meses.

Control de la demanda de alimento

Un alto nivel de fibras naturales mantiene la saciedad entre las comidas en el perro. Ayuda a controlar la demanda de alimento en el 83% de los perros durante el periodo de pérdida de peso.

Mantenimiento de la masa muscular

Un elevado contenido de proteínas favorece una pérdida de peso saludable manteniendo la masa muscular.

