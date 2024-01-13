Kitten
Dry food for cats
For kittens from 4 to 12 months of age. Kittens grow in 2 unique phases. In the 2nd phase (4 to 12 months) the kitten’s growth slows down. Their digestive and immune systems continue to develop but remain fragile, their bone structure strengthens gradually and their final set of teeth appear.
Sizes available
50g
400g
800g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Growth is an essential stage in your kitten's life - it's a time of big changes, significant discoveries and new encounters. During this period, it's important to make sure your kitten gets the right kind of nutrients to support healthy growth and development.The second age growth stage is a key period for your kitten because its immune system still developing at a gradual pace. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten food helps to support your kitten's natural defences during this time, thanks particularly to a patented complex of antioxidants, including the highly beneficial vitamin E.ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is suitable for kittens up to 12 months old and has an enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to the inclusion of L.I.P - a protein selected due its 90% digestibility rate.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is also available as wet food in delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten helps support the 2nd age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Digestive health
Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy growth
Adapted content of protein, vitamins and minerals including vitamin D and calcium. High energy content to fit this intense growth period.
L.I.P.
Selected protein with digestibility over 90% (Royal Canin).
|Kitten's age
|1 - 2 months
|2 - 4 months
|4 - 6 months
|6 - 12 months
|Kitten's weight
|0.4kg - 1kg
|0.8kg - 2.5kg
|1.8kg - 3kg
|2.8kg - 5kg
|Rationing
|30g - 50g
|40g - 65g
|55g - 70g
|60g - 80g