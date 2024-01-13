Maxi Adult
Dry food for dogs
Maxi Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your large breed adult dog. ￼Complete feed for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - From 15 months to 5 years old.
Sizes available
4kg
10kg
15kg
The nutritional requirements of a larger breed dog versus a smaller breed dog vary greatly, therefore it is essential you feed a balanced diet according to size and other particular sensitivities. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult food is specially formulated with your dog's nutritional needs in mind. This food is suitable for large dogs aged 15 months and over - with an adult weight ranging between 26-44kg. For large dogs, bones and joints can be a particular sensitivity, therefore maintaining your dog's joint health is crucial for the wear and tear it may face due to its size. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult food will help maintain an ideal weight that your dog can comfortably support. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi dog food contains an exclusive formula to help maintain your dog's digestive health. What's more, it's enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANIN® Maxi adult dog food also helps to support and maintain your dog's skin by keeping it healthy and nourished.
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Bone and joint support
Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.
Healthy skin
Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|319 g (3+3/8 cups)
|363 g (3+6/8 cups)
|28 kg
|291 g (3 cups)
|337 g (3+4/8 cups)
|383 g (4 cups)
|30 kg
|307 g (3+2/8 cups)
|355 g (3+6/8 cups)
|404 g (4+2/8 cups)
|32 kg
|322 g (3+3/8 cups)
|373 g (3+7/8 cups)
|424 g (4+3/8 cups)
|34 kg
|337 g (3+4/8 cups)
|390 g (4+1/8 cups)
|443 g (4+5/8 cups)
|36 kg
|352 g (3+5/8 cups)
|407 g (4+2/8 cups)
|463 g (4+7/8 cups)
|38 kg
|366 g (3+7/8 cups)
|424 g (4+3/8 cups)
|482 g (5 cups)
|40 kg
|381 g (4 cups)
|441 g (4+5/8 cups)
|501 g (5+2/8 cups)
|42 kg
|395 g (4+1/8 cups)
|457 g (4+6/8 cups)
|519 g (5+3/8 cups)
|44 kg
|405 g (4+2/8 cups)
|473 g (4+7/8 cups)
|538 g (5+5/8 cups)