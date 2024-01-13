Maxi Light Weight Care

Maxi Light Weight Care

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

3kg

10kg

12kg

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Proven result

35 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (Maxi Adult).

For dogs prone to weight gain

A high protein content* (27 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps your dog feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that help keep him lean and his joints healthy.

How else can you help your dog?

Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging