ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ is suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg. This food is formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small breed adult dog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">This formula has a specially adapted content of nutrients that helps to maintain vitality in small breed dogs like yours who are facing the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 6pt">Some small dogs tend to exhibit signs of a fussy appetite. If this is true for your small dog, then you can rest assured that ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ is formulated with a selection of exclusive flavourings. The enhanced palatability in this food means that it can satisfy the appetites of even the fussiest dogs!<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, the adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ helps small breed dogs like yours to maintain a healthy weight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Because small dogs tend to have high energy needs, the high energy content in this food aligns with your dog's tendencies and lifestyle while still maintaining a healthy weight.