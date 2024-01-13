Mini Adult 8+

Mini Adult 8+

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 8 years old.

Sizes available

800g

2kg

4kg

8kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ is suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg. This food is formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small breed adult dog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">This formula has a specially adapted content of nutrients that helps to maintain vitality in small breed dogs like yours who are facing the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 6pt">Some small dogs tend to exhibit signs of a fussy appetite. If this is true for your small dog, then you can rest assured that ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ is formulated with a selection of exclusive flavourings. The enhanced palatability in this food means that it can satisfy the appetites of even the fussiest dogs!<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, the adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ helps small breed dogs like yours to maintain a healthy weight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Because small dogs tend to have high energy needs, the high energy content in this food aligns with your dog's tendencies and lifestyle while still maintaining a healthy weight.

BENEFITS

Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Enhanced palatability

Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.

Adapted energy

Helps maintain a healthy weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs. Contains L-carnitine.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

