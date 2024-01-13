Aroma Exigent

Aroma Exigent

Dry food for cats

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old.

Sizes available

50g

400g

800g

2kg

4kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Aromatic attraction

Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. Royal Canin has developed Aroma Exigent, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.

Optimal weight

Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Individual preference

Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response Royal Canin has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging