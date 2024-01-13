Indoor 7+
Dry food for cats
For indoor cats from 7 – 12 years old. After the age of 7 years, a cat starts feeling the effects of ageing. Indoor 7+ contains an ageing support complex including powerful antioxidants to combat cell ageing, omega 6 fatty acids to nourish the cat’s coat and glucosamine and chondroitin to support ageing joints.
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing. Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat’s stools, but the odour as well. It’s important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is formulated to do just that. By helping to enhance and maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably. Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat’s lifestyle, appearance and age: · Indoor 27 · Indoor Appetite Control · Indoor Long Hair
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|45 g (27 g + 1 pouch)
|36 g (18g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|55 g (37 g + 1 pouch)
|44 g (26 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|65 g (46 g + 1 pouch)
|52 g (33 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|73 g (33 g + 1 pouch)
|59 g (40 g + 1 pouch)