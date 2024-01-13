Instinctive Jelly

Instinctive Jelly

Wet food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly).

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Instinctively preferred

Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

Maintains ideal weight

Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging