Kitten Jelly

Transitioning from mother's milk to solid food is one of the most important stages of your kitten's life.This means that providing your kitten with food that it likes as well as the food that it needs is vital for normal eating routines and essential nutrition intake.That's why ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens. Feeding your kitten a palatable diet that takes taste, scent and texture into account will lead to long-term, instinctive acceptance of the nutritious food that you provide.ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Gravy provides all the essential nutrients needed to sustain high energy requirements and support bone strengthening as well as good overall health maintenance.During the second growth stage (4-12 months), your kitten's immune system will not be fully developed yet. ROYAL CANIN Kitten Instinctive helps strengthen the natural body defences of your kitten with a complex of antioxidants such as vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein.ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Gravy is specifically designed for easy chewing, and it's also suitable to feed to mother cats. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive is also available as wet food in succulent jelly or a soft and tasty loaf.