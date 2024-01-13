Light weight care

Maintaining the ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of your cat's overall health.ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps your cat maintain a healthy body condition. It contains a special blend of fibres (including psyllium) to increase the volume of food in the stomach in order to support the feeling of fullness - naturally reducing spontaneous eating.ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. It contains a high protein content and a low fat content; the perfect ratio for maintaining muscle mass whilst limiting weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care has been clinically proven to reduce calorie intake by up to 17%, whilst still satisfying cats' appetites.