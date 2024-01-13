n.01 Beauty

Beauty

Pure Feline no.1 - Beauty is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to supply all essential nutrients to promote coat beauty. Pure Feline no.1 - Beauty contains:- 33% protein to support coat and skin renewal;- Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to maintain a healthy skin and soft coat.