n.01 Beauty

n.01 Beauty

Dry food for cats

Complete balanced feed for adult cats (> 1 year old).

Sizes available

300g

1.5kg

2kg

3kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Beauty

Pure Feline no.1 - Beauty is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to supply all essential nutrients to promote coat beauty. Pure Feline no.1 - Beauty contains:- 33% protein to support coat and skin renewal;- Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to maintain a healthy skin and soft coat.

Borage oil

(Borago officinalis) Edible plant originating from Syria its oil is very rich in gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), an OMEGA 6 fatty acid which has a very positive effect on the skin and coat health.

Flax seeds

(Linum pubescens) A source of unsaturated fatty acids (OMEGA 3). OMEGA 3 fatty acids are renowned to help the skin stay healthy.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging