n.01 Beauty
Dry food for cats
Complete balanced feed for adult cats (> 1 year old).
Sizes available
300g
1.5kg
2kg
3kg
Beauty
Pure Feline no.1 - Beauty is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to supply all essential nutrients to promote coat beauty. Pure Feline no.1 - Beauty contains:- 33% protein to support coat and skin renewal;- Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to maintain a healthy skin and soft coat.
Borage oil
(Borago officinalis) Edible plant originating from Syria its oil is very rich in gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), an OMEGA 6 fatty acid which has a very positive effect on the skin and coat health.
Flax seeds
(Linum pubescens) A source of unsaturated fatty acids (OMEGA 3). OMEGA 3 fatty acids are renowned to help the skin stay healthy.
|Body weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|Slender
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup
|95 g
|1 cup
|110 g
|1+2/8 cup
|Ideal Weight
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup
|90 g
|1 cup
|105 g
|1+1/8 cup
|120 g
|1+3/8 cup
|135 g
|1+4/8 cup
|150 g
|1+5/8 cup
|Overweight
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|65 g
|6/8 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|90 g
|1 cup
|100 g
|1+1/8 cup
|110 g
|1+2/8 cup