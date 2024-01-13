n.03 Lively

Lively

Pure Feline no.3 - Lively is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to reinforce vitality. Pure Feline no.3 - Lively contains:- 35% protein and 20% fat to supply energy;- vegetable sources which are rich in antioxydants to help maintain the cat's vitality.