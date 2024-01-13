Sterilised 37

Sterilised 37

Dry food for cats

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered cats (from 1 to 7 years old)

PRODUCT DETAILS

After your cat has been neutered, a change of diet may be required to ensure that the nutrients it consumes supports its somewhat altered energy needs.ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 contains a moderate level of fat when served in adequate daily rations - this helps your cat to maintain an ideal bodyweight after it's been sterilised.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 food also contains a carefully considered balance of minerals that help to support and maintain a healthy urinary system for your cat, while the increased protein content in this food helps to maintain your cat's healthy muscle mass.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 is also available as wet food in either delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

BENEFITS

Weight management

After neutering energy requirements of cats decrease. Sterilised 37 helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.

Urinary health

Neutered cats have an increased risk of developing urinary stones. Sterilised 37 helps support a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance.

High protein content

After neutering cats tend to put on weight. Sterilised 37 helps maintain muscle mass thanks to a high protein content.

Enriched with L-carnitine

L-carnitine is involved in fat metabolism.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

