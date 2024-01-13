Sterilised Ageing 12+

Dry food for cats

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered senior cats over 12 years old.

Weight maintenance

In some senior cats, the level of activity reduces with age, which can lead to weight gain. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate level of fat to help maintain an ideal body condition. The formula is enriched with L-carnitine.

Healthy ageing complex

Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a patented* complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene). *France, patent No EP1146870.

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

