Sterilised Ageing 12+
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered senior cats over 12 years old.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
Weight maintenance
In some senior cats, the level of activity reduces with age, which can lead to weight gain. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate level of fat to help maintain an ideal body condition. The formula is enriched with L-carnitine.
Healthy ageing complex
Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a patented* complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene). *France, patent No EP1146870.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Ideal weight
|44 g
|54 g
|63 g
|72 g
|Ideal weight (Mix food - Royal Canin Ageing 12+)
|24 g + 1 pouch
|34 g + 1 pouch
|44 g + 1 pouch
|52 g + 1 pouch
|Overweight
|35 g
|43 g
|50 g
|57 g
|Overweight (Mix food - Royal Canin Ageing 12+)
|16 g + 1 pouch
|24 g + pouch
|31 g + 1 pouch
|38 g + 1 pouch