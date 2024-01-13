Anallergenic

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

2kg

4kg

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Oligopeptides

Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.

Allergen restriction

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Precise formula

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

