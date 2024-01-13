Calm
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Emotional balance
Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Digestive intolerance
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
Hairball regulator
A combination of fibre to facilitate intestinal transit and the elimination of hairballs in stools.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, hydrolysed milk protein**, marigold extract (source of lutein)
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 24900 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 202 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg, Tryptophan: 3.6 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical constituents: Protein: 36% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 4% - **Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate: 0.94 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|34 g (3/8 cup)
|N/A
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|46 g (4/8 cup)
|N/A
|4 kg
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|45 g (4/8 cup)
|5 kg
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|66 g (6/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|90 g (1 cup)
|75 g (6/8 cup)
|60 g (5/8 cup)
|7 kg
|101 g (1 cup)
|84 g (7/8 cup)
|67 g (6/8 cup)
|8 kg
|111 g (1+1/8 cup)
|92 g (1 cup)
|74 g (6/8 cup)
|9 kg
|120 g (1+2/8 cup)
|100 g (1 cup)
|80 g (7/8 cup)
|10 kg
|130 g (1+3/8 cup)
|108 g (1+1/8 cup)
|86 g (7/8 cup)