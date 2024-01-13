Diabetic
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
Low Starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 270 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.8 mg, E6 (Zinc): 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 3.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Moisture: 82.5% - Essential fatty acids: 0.54% - Total sugars: 1.3% - Starch: 1.2% - source of carbohydrates: modified corn starch - rice.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Pouch
|Grams
|Pouch
|Grams
|Pouch
|Target body weight of cat
|2 kg
|185
|1+3/4
|155
|1+1/2
|-
|-
|3 kg
|275
|2+3/4
|230
|2+1/4
|-
|-
|4 kg
|365
|3+3/4
|310
|3
|255
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|460
|4+1/2
|385
|3+3/4
|315
|3+1/4
|6 kg
|550
|5+1/2
|465
|4+3/4
|380
|3+3/4
|7 kg
|640
|6+1/2
|540
|5+1/2
|445
|4+1/2
|8 kg
|730
|7+1/4
|620
|6+1/4
|505
|5
|9 lg
|-
|-
|695
|7
|570
|5+3/4
|10 kg
|-
|-
|775
|7+3/4
|635
|6+1/4