Fibre Response

Fibre Response

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, chicory pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security.

Easy transit

Enriched in soluble fibres and psyllium to ease digestive transit and obtain softer stools in cats suffering from constipation, slowed down transit and colonic discomfort.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging