Gastrointestinal
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
What is the right portion?
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition : Dehydrated poultry protein*, rice*, animal fats*, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, maize gluten*, hydrolysed poultry liver*, minerals, egg powder*, beet pulp, fish oil*, soya oil*, yeasts products, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 54 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 32.0% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 8.5% - Crude fibres: 4.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.33% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.93% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.4% - Sodium: 0.6% - Potassium: 1%.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|cup
|g
|cup
|g
|cup
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2,5
|44
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3,5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4,5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|5,5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6,5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|91
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7,5
|95
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|8
|100
|1
|83
|6/8
|67
|5/8
|8,5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|91
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9,5
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|117
|1+1/8
|98
|7/8
|78
|6/8