Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats
Sizes available
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Moderate calorie
Indicated in the management of pancreatitis, a reduced fat content also helps limit weight gain in neutered cats or those with a tendency to overweight
High palatability
Cats suffering from digestive troubles often show a decreased appetite and weight loss. A fine palatability fosters spontaneous consumption thus facilitating convalescence and recovery
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|2 kg
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|34 g
|3/8 cup
|--
|3 kg
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|46 g
|4/8 cup
|--
|4 kg
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|--
|5 kg
|79 g
|7/8 cup
|66 g
|6/8 cup
|52 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|89 g
|7/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|--83 g
|7/8 cup
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|8 kg
|--92 g
|1 cup
|73 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|--100 g
|1 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|--107 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|86 g
|7/8 cup