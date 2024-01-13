Hepatic

Hepatic

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

S/O index

-

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging