Hepatic
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
S/O index
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Conposition: Rice, animal fats, maize, wheat gluten, dehydrated pork protein, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein). Source of proteins: dehydrated pork protein, maize gluten, wheat gluten, hydrolysed poultry liver.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 118 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 5.7 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 149 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.39 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 5.1% - Essential fatty acids: 4.02% - EPA/DHA: 0.35% - Sodium: 0.3% - Total Copper: 3.6 mg/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 240 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 200 - Crude fibre (max) 61 - Crude ash (max) 68. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|37 g
|31 g
|25 g
|3
|49 g
|41 g
|33 g
|4
|60 g
|50 g
|40 g
|6
|81 g
|67 g
|54 g
|8
|99 g
|82 g
|66 g