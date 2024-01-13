Satiety Weight Management
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, eggs and egg derivatives, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 235 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.23 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 2.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 84.0% - metabolisable energy: 610KCal/Kg.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|Ideal weight
|-
|-
|-
|2
|130 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|105 g (1 pouch)
|140 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|2,5
|155 g (2 pouches)
|120 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|165 g (2 pouches)
|3
|175 g (2 pouches)
|140 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|185 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|3,5
|195 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|155 (2 pouches)
|205 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|4
|215 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|170 g (2 pouches)
|225 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|4,5
|235 g (3 pouches)
|185 g (2 pouches)
|245 g (3 pouches)
|5
|250 g (3 pouches)
|200 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|265 g (3 pouches)
|5,5
|270 g (3 pouches)
|215 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|285 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|6
|285 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|225 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|305 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|6,5
|305 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|240 g (3 pouches)
|320 g (4 pouches)
|7
|320 g (4 pouches)
|255 g (3 pouches)
|340 g (4 pouches)
|7,5
|335 g (4 pouches)
|265 g (3 pouches)
|355 g (4 pouches)
|8
|350 g (4 pouches)
|280 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|370 g (4+1/2 pouches)