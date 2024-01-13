Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
24 x 85g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Selected proteins
Limiting the number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies.
Digestive health
Adapted nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars. Selected source of protein: chicken (38%). Selected source of carbohydrate: rice (4%).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 350 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 33 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.45 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.1% - Fat content: 6.1% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.9% - Moisture: 79.6% - Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 1.76% - EPA and DHA: 0.12%.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2kg
|145g
|1 + 1/2
|125g
|1 + 1/2
|100g
|1
|3kg
|195g
|2 + 1/2
|165g
|2
|130g
|1 + 1/2
|4kg
|240g
|3
|200g
|2 + 1/2
|160g
|2
|5kg
|285g
|3 + 1/2
|235g
|3
|190g
|2
|6kg
|320g
|4
|270g
|3
|215g
|2 + 1/2
|7kg
|360g
|4
|300g
|3 + 1/2
|240g
|3
|8kg
|395g
|4 + 1/2
|330g
|4
|265g
|3
|9kg
|430g
|5
|360g
|4
|285g
|3 + 1/2
|10kg
|465g
|5 + 1/2
|385g
|4 + 1/2
|310g
|3 + 1/2