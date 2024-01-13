Cocker Spaniel Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature, English or American Cocker Spaniels - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Suitable for Cocker Spaniels over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your dog in mind. To help maintain the health of your dog’s skin and coat, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients that helps to support the skin’s barrier role. Enriched with borage oil, vitamin A, and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), this formula helps to keep your dog’s coat nourished for optimal health. The Cocker Spaniel breed has a tendency to willingly exceed its daily intake allowance if given the chance. That’s why it’s important to help your dog manage its weight and body type. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult features an optimal formulation, including controlled fat contents, in order to allow a limited energy intake on a daily basis. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult’s exclusive formula also helps to support your dog’s cardiac health, thanks to a specific combination of nutrients that contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle. What’s more, the shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Cocker Spaniel breed. This formula contains calcium chelators, which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar – ultimately supporting your dog’s dental hygiene.
Healthy skin & coat
The Cocker Spaniel has a signature, wavy coat and sensitive skin. This formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier and helps maintain skin and coat health with an exclusive complex of nutrients plus vitamin A and omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA).
Ideal weight
Cocker Spaniels were originally bred as highly active hunting dogs. They are now popular family pets, but their more sedentary lifestyle can lead to excess weight gain. This formula is designed to help maintain a healthy weight.
Healthy cardiac function
The Cocker Spaniel is a breed that can be prone to cardiac issues. This formula helps to maintain the health of the heart muscle with antioxidants and specific nutrients including omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA).
Exclusive kibble design
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|10 kg
|138 g (1+5/8 cups)
|160 g (1+7/8 cups)
|182 g (2+2/8 cups)
|11 kg
|148 g (1+6/8 cups)
|172 g (2+1/8 cups)
|195 g (2+3/8 cups)
|12 kg
|158 g (1+7/8 cups)
|183 g (2+2/8 cups)
|208 g (2+4/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (2+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+4/8 cups)
|234 g (2+7/8 cups)
|16 kg
|196 g (2+3/8 cups)
|227 g (2+6/8cups)
|258 g (3+1/8 cups)