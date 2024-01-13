Cocker Spaniel Adult

Suitable for Cocker Spaniels over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your dog in mind. To help maintain the health of your dog’s skin and coat, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients that helps to support the skin’s barrier role. Enriched with borage oil, vitamin A, and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), this formula helps to keep your dog’s coat nourished for optimal health. The Cocker Spaniel breed has a tendency to willingly exceed its daily intake allowance if given the chance. That’s why it’s important to help your dog manage its weight and body type. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult features an optimal formulation, including controlled fat contents, in order to allow a limited energy intake on a daily basis. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult’s exclusive formula also helps to support your dog’s cardiac health, thanks to a specific combination of nutrients that contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle. What’s more, the shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Cocker Spaniel breed. This formula contains calcium chelators, which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar – ultimately supporting your dog’s dental hygiene.