Dachshund Adult

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - Over 10 months old.

50g

500g

1.5kg

7.5kg

BENEFITS

Joint & bone support

Dachshunds’ little legs have to be strong and always on the go. Chondroitin and glucosamine are key ingredients of this diet to help promote healthy bones and joints. An adapted content of calcium and phosphorus helps support the Dachshund’s short limbs and vertebrae that are subject to severe mechanical stresses.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.

Stool and odour reduction

To help keep your home and garden clean and fresh, our food contains targeted nutrients which help reduce the volume and odour of your pet’s stools.

Exclusive kibble design: Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

