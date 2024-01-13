Dachshund Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
500g
1.5kg
7.5kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Joint & bone support
Dachshunds’ little legs have to be strong and always on the go. Chondroitin and glucosamine are key ingredients of this diet to help promote healthy bones and joints. An adapted content of calcium and phosphorus helps support the Dachshund’s short limbs and vertebrae that are subject to severe mechanical stresses.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.
Stool and odour reduction
To help keep your home and garden clean and fresh, our food contains targeted nutrients which help reduce the volume and odour of your pet’s stools.
Exclusive kibble design: Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 139 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - Per kg: Calcium: 8 g - Phosphorus: 6.6 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|43 g (4/8 cups)
|50 g (5/8 cups)
|56 g (6/8 cups)
|5 kg
|85 g (1+1/8 cups)
|99 g (1+2/8 cups)
|112 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|121 g (1+5/8 cups)
|140 g (1+7/8 cups)
|159 g (2+1/8 cups)
|10 kg
|143 g (1+7/8 cups)
|166 g (2+1/8 cups)
|188 g (2+4/8 cups)