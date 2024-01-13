Golden Retriever Puppy
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Golden Retriever puppies - Up to 15 months old.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Healthy skin and coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 25 kg
|Adult weight = 30 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|2 m
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|225 g (2+3/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|3 m
|265 g (2+7/8 cups)
|282 g (3 cups)
|300 g (3+2/8 cups)
|4 m
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|308 g (3+2/8 cups)
|328 g (3+4/8 cups)
|5 m
|306 g (3+2/8 cups)
|340 g (3+5/8 cups)
|373 g (4 cups)
|6 m
|323 g (3+4/8 cups)
|370 g (4 cups)
|415 g (4+3/8 cups)
|8 m
|291 g (3+1/8 cups)
|344 g (3+5/8 cups)
|387 g (4+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|262 g (2+6/8 cups)
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|371 g (4 cups)
|12 m
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|372 g (4 cups)
|16 m
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult