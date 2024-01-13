Medium Adult

Medium Adult

Dry food for dogs

Royal Canin Medium Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your medium breed adult dog. Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - From 12 months to 7 years old.

Sizes available

1kg

4kg

10kg

15kg

18kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS

At 12 months, your Medium sized dog has now become an adult in terms of its physical growth. Good nutrition during this life stage is still as essential as it was when your dog was growing. Ensuring that your dog’s diet provides the right nutrients in the right levels is key to supporting and maintaining good health. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your medium-sized adult dog in mind and is suitable for dogs aged 1-7 years that weigh between 11kg-25kg. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult contains an exclusive antioxidant complex, as well as nutrients like manno-oligo-saccharides, to help support your dog’s natural defences, allowing it to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to an exclusive formula which includes very high quality protein, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult also helps to support optimal digestibility, this allows your dog to effectively absorb nutrients. What’s more, the balanced supply of dietary fibre further supports healthy digestibility for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, to help maintain your dog’s healthy skin and coat condition.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Natural defences

Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and manno-oligo-saccharides.

High digestibility

Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

Healthy skin

Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging