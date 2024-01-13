Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ contains an adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs like yours that are facing the first signs of ageing.What's more, Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals and to help maintain the condition of vital molecules in your dog's body. Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ helps to support optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula of nutrients, including a balanced supply of dietary fibre and an optimal amount of very high quality protein.Additionally, Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ is enriched with fatty acids EPA and DHA – these help to help support your dog's skin health, as well as an ideal coat condition.To cater to each dog's individual preferences, Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.