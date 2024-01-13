Medium Puppy
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
50g
1kg
4kg
10kg
15kg
Growth is an essential stage in your puppy’s life, it’s the time of big changes and new discoveries. Because your puppy’s immune system is still developing gradually, a specially tailored diet will help your puppy get all the nutrients it needs to grow healthy and strong. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy food is suitable for puppies between 2 and 12 months old that will have a medium-sized adult weight between 11kg to 25kg. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy food contains an increased protein content to help support healthy, muscular, and skeletal growth during the relatively short growth period. Antioxidants are included to support your puppy’s natural defences which can be a particular challenge during this life stage. The combination of nutrients containing high quality prebiotics and protein in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy food helps to support and maintain your puppy’s general digestive health. A group of proteins (L.I.P.) known for their high digestibility have also been included for optimal digestive support.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy's immune system develops gradually. Medium Puppy helps support your puppy's natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent no EP1146870.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Short growth - high energy content
Meets the high energy needs of medium breed puppies which have a short growth period.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 11 kg
|Adult weight = 14 kg
|Adult weight = 18 kg
|Adult weight = 22 kg
|Adult weight = 29 kg
|2 m
|155 g (1+4/8 cups)
|184 g (1+7/8 cups)
|217 g (2+1/8 cups)
|237 g (2+3/8 cups)
|244 g (2+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|182 g (1+6/8 cups)
|216 g (2+1/8 cups)
|259 g (2+5/8 cups)
|288 g (2+7/8 cups)
|300 g (3 cups)
|4 m
|194 g (1+7/8 cups)
|232 g (2+7/8 cups)
|279 g (2+6/8 cups)
|311 g (3+1/8 cups)
|325 g (3+2/8 cups)
|5 m
|197 g (2 cups)
|236 g (2+7/8 cups)
|285 g (2+7/8 cups)
|324 g (3+2/8 cups)
|247 g (3+4/8 cups)
|6 m
|197 g (2 cups)
|236 g (2+4/8 cups)
|285 g (2+7/8 cups)
|332 g (3+2/8 cups)
|366 g (3+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|159g (1+5/8 cups)
|204 g (2 cups)
|247 g (2+4/8 cups)
|298 g (3 cups)
|330 g (3+2/8 cups)
|10 m
|141 g (1+3/8 cups)
|164 g (2 cups)
|205 g (2 cups)
|239 g (2+3/8 cups)
|264 g (2+5/8 cups)
|12 m
|Transition to Medium Adult
|Transition to Medium Adult
|202 g (2 cups)
|235 g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|261 g (2 + 5/8 cups)
|13 m
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Transition to Medium Adult
|Transition to Medium Adult
|259 g ( 2 + 5/8 cups)