Suitable for small dogs over 12 years of age that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your mini dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants. This formula of antioxidants helps to neutralise the effects of free radicals. Thanks to a carefully adapted phosphorus level, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy also helps to support your dog's renal system. The inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA also helps to support and maintain your dog's healthy, well-nourished skin and good coat condition To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.