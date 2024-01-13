Mini Indoor Senior

Now that your dog is in its senior years, it’s important to select a food product that contains nutrients that will continue to support your dog during the ageing process and throughout its senior years. Suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your senior, indoor dog in mind. This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants which help to neutralise the effects of free radicals. What’s more, it’s enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to support healthy ageing Thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing also helps to support your indoor dog’s digestive health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew it much more easily. Additionally, the calcium chelators contained in this formula help to reduce the formation of tartar.