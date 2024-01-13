Mini Indoor Senior
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Over 8 years old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
Now that your dog is in its senior years, it’s important to select a food product that contains nutrients that will continue to support your dog during the ageing process and throughout its senior years. Suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your senior, indoor dog in mind. This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants which help to neutralise the effects of free radicals. What’s more, it’s enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to support healthy ageing Thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing also helps to support your indoor dog’s digestive health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew it much more easily. Additionally, the calcium chelators contained in this formula help to reduce the formation of tartar.
Healthy ageing support
Developed to support healthy ageing in small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Digestive health and stool quality
Helps support digestive health and reduce faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.
High rehydration - dental health
The kibble easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew. The calcium chelators contained in this formula help reduce tartar formation and support oral hygiene.
|Low Activity
|-
|Medium Activity
|-
|High Activity
|-
|Dog Weight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|42
|4/8
|48
|4/8
|55
|5/8
|3kg
|57
|5/8
|66
|6/8
|75
|7/8
|4kg
|70
|6/8
|81
|1
|92
|1+1/8
|5kg
|83
|1
|96
|1+1/8
|109
|1+2/8
|7kg
|107
|1+2/8
|124
|1+3/8
|141
|1+5/8
|8kg
|118
|1+3/8
|137
|1+5/8
|155
|1+6/8
|9kg
|129
|1+4/8
|149
|1+6/8
|170
|2
|10kg
|140
|1+5/8
|162
|1+7/8
|184
|2+1/8