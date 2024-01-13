Mini Indoor Senior

Mini Indoor Senior

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Over 8 years old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your dog is in its senior years, it’s important to select a food product that contains nutrients that will continue to support your dog during the ageing process and throughout its senior years. Suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your senior, indoor dog in mind. This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants which help to neutralise the effects of free radicals. What’s more, it’s enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to support healthy ageing Thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing also helps to support your indoor dog’s digestive health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Ageing easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew it much more easily. Additionally, the calcium chelators contained in this formula help to reduce the formation of tartar.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Healthy ageing support

Developed to support healthy ageing in small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Digestive health and stool quality

Helps support digestive health and reduce faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.

High rehydration - dental health

The kibble easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew. The calcium chelators contained in this formula help reduce tartar formation and support oral hygiene.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging