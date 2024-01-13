Shih Tzu Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains an exclusive combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health – which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil
Healthy skin
Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 kg
|67g (6/8 cup)
|78 g (7/8 cup)
|88 g (1 cup)
|5 kg
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|92 g (1 cup)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|91 g (1 cup)
|105 g (1+1/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|7 kg
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|118 g (1+2/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)