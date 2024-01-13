West Highland White Terrier Adult

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature West Highland White Terriers - Over 10 months old.

50g

500g

1000g

1.5kg

3kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for West Highland White Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.Your “Westie's” distinctive and coarse white coat needs special care to help preserve the quality of its hair and maintain good skin health. That's why ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult contains a specific complex of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help maintain the health of your Westie's skin and coat.ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also contains specific amino acids for hair growth support and fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for further skin nourishment.Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult helps slow down tartar formation and build-up.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also helps to satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a specially adapted combination of exceptional flavours for increased palatability.

BENEFITS

Coat health

Compared to other dog breeds, the West Highland White Terrier has a rough coat and delicate skin. This formula contains specific amino acids for hair growth as well as fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for skin health.

Healthy skin

West Highland White Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).

Satisfies fussy appetites

This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

