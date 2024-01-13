West Highland White Terrier Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature West Highland White Terriers - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
50g
500g
1000g
1.5kg
3kg
Suitable for West Highland White Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.Your “Westie's” distinctive and coarse white coat needs special care to help preserve the quality of its hair and maintain good skin health. That's why ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult contains a specific complex of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help maintain the health of your Westie's skin and coat.ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also contains specific amino acids for hair growth support and fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for further skin nourishment.Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult helps slow down tartar formation and build-up.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also helps to satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a specially adapted combination of exceptional flavours for increased palatability.
Coat health
Compared to other dog breeds, the West Highland White Terrier has a rough coat and delicate skin. This formula contains specific amino acids for hair growth as well as fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for skin health.
Healthy skin
West Highland White Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|6 kg
|93 g (1 cups)
|108 g (1+1/8 cups)
|122 g (1+3/8 cups)
|7 kg
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|121 g (1+3/8 cups)
|137 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|134 g (1+4/8 cups)
|152 g (1+5/8 cups)
|9 kg
|126 g (1+3/8 cups)
|146 g (1+5/8 cups)
|166 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|136 g (1+4/8 cups)
|158 g (1+6/8 cups)
|179 g (2 cups)