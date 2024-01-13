Dental Special Small Dog

Dental Special Small Dog

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for adult dogs with oral sensitivity

Sizes available

50g

2kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Brushing effect

The kibble’s shape, texture and size help produce a mechanical brushing effect on teeth.

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging