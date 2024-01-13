Dental Special Small Dog
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for adult dogs with oral sensitivity
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Brushing effect
The kibble’s shape, texture and size help produce a mechanical brushing effect on teeth.
Tartar control
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Composition: rice, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize gluten, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, green tea extracts (source of polyphenols), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27300 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 203 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 5.4% - Crude fibres: 4.5%.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|50 g
|4/8 cup
|43 g
|4/8 cup
|3 kg
|77 g
|7/8 cup
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|4 kg
|95 g
|1 cup
|84 g
|7/8 cup
|72 g
|6/8 cup
|5 kg
|112 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|99 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|85 g
|7/8 cup
|6 kg
|129 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|11 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|98 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|7 kg
|144 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|127 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|110 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|8 kg
|160 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|141 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|121 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|9 kg
|174 g
|1 + 7/8 cup
|154 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|133 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|10 kg
|189 g
|2 + 1/8 cup
|166 g
|1 + 7/8 cup
|143 g
|1 + 5/8 cup