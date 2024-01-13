Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
1 x 195g
1 x 410g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9.0% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Moisture: 79.0% - Essential fatty acids: 0.9% - Total sugars: 0.7% - Starch: 1.6% - source of carbohydrates: corn - rice.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (for 195g only) Feeding instruction: for a 4Kg dog give 2 can/day or less if fed in combination with dry food.
|-
|Thin
|-
|-
|Normal
|-
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|-
|Grams
|410g
|195g
|Grams
|410g
|195g
|Grams
|410g
|195g
|Dog's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 kg
|289
|3/4
|1+1/2
|254
|1/2
|1+1/4
|220
|1/2
|1+1/4
|3 kg
|392
|1
|2
|345
|3/4
|1+3/4
|298
|3/4
|1+1/2
|4 kg
|486
|1+1/4
|2+1/2
|428
|1
|2+1/4
|370
|1
|2
|5 kg
|575
|1+1/2
|3
|506
|1+1/4
|2+1/2
|437
|1
|2+1/4
|6 kg
|659
|1+1/2
|3+1/2
|580
|1+1/2
|3
|501
|1+1/4
|2+1/2
|7 kg
|740
|1+3/4
|3+3/4
|651
|1+1/2
|3+1/4
|562
|1+1/4
|3
|8 kg
|818
|2
|4+1/4
|720
|1+3/4
|3+3/4
|622
|1+1/2
|3+1/4
|9 kg
|893
|2+1/4
|4+1/2
|786
|2
|4
|679
|1+3/4
|3+1/2
|10 kg
|967
|2+1/4
|5
|851
|2
|4+1/4
|735
|1+3/4
|3+3/4
|15 kg
|1311
|3+1/4
|1153
|2+3/4
|996
|2+1/2
|20 kg
|1626
|4
|1431
|3+1/2
|1236
|3
|25 kg
|1922
|4+3/4
|1692
|4+1/4
|1461
|3+1/2
|30 kg
|2204
|5+1/2
|1940
|4+3/4
|1675
|4
|35 kg
|2474
|4
|2177
|5+1/4
|1880
|4+1/2
|40 kg
|2735
|6+3/4
|2407
|5+3/4
|2078
|5