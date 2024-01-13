Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate

Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 195g

1 x 410g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

Glucomodulation

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.

High protein

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging