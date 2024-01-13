Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, animal fats, minerals, yeasts products, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 22.0% - Fat content: 7.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 1.8% - Essential fatty acids: 1.25% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.13%.
Feeding instruction: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dry only
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5
|121 g
|106 g
|92 g
|10
|203 g
|179 g
|154 g
|20
|341 g
|300 g
|259 g
|30
|462 g
|407 g
|351 g
|40
|574 g
|505 g
|436 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mix : dry + wet
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5
|63 g + 1/2 cup
|48 g + 1/2 cup
|34 g + 1/2 cup
|10
|145 g + 1/2 cup
|120 g + 1/2 cup
|96 g + 1/2 cup
|20
|225 g + 1 cup
|184 g + 1 cup
|143 g + 1 cup
|30
|346 g + 1 cup
|291 g + 1 cup
|235 g + 1 cup
|40
|458 g + 1 cup
|389 g + 1 cup
|320 g + 1 cup