GI Low Fat Liquid
Liquid food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Low fat
Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: milk and milk derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin. Highly digestible ingredients: milk low lactose, caseinate, soya protein concentrate, maltodextrin.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3700 IU, Vitamin D3: 224 IU, E1 (Iron): 29 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.6 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.7 mg, E6 (Zinc): 42 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9 g/100 ml - Fat content: 2 g/100 ml - Crude ash: 1.2 g/100 ml - Crude fibres: 0 g/100ml - Moisture: 84.2 g/100 ml - Fatty acids: W6=0.4 g/100 ml - W3=0.12 g/100 ml - L-arginine: 0.55 g/100 ml - Metabolisable Energy: 105KCal/100ml.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|640
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|975
|7
|290
|40
|1075
|8
|320
|45
|1175
|9
|350
|50
|1270
|10
|380
|55
|1365
|12
|435
|60
|1460
|14
|490
|70
|1635
|16
|540
|80
|1810